Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

