Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

