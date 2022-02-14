Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

TPR stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

