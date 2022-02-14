Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Up 4.8%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $120.85. 5,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 315,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

