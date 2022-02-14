Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

