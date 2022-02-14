QuickSwap Hits Market Cap of $63.52 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $194.19 or 0.00457145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.41 or 0.06886773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.29 or 1.00017856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

