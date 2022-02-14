Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.
Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.
Boralex stock opened at C$32.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 128.66. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.84%.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.
