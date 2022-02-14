Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$122.20.

TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $745,075.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

