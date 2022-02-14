RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.94. 298,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

