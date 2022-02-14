Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. Redfin has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

