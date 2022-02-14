Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 208,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,400. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,509,573 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reed’s by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

