Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,866 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,273 ($30.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,309.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,242.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

