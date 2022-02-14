Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):

2/9/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/9/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/4/2022 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

2/4/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

2/4/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/1/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/21/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $49.00.

1/21/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $76.00.

1/19/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $59.00.

1/13/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $96.00.

PENN traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,060. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

