Reviewing loanDepot (LDI) & Its Competitors

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare loanDepot to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get loanDepot alerts:

57.1% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 6 0 2.38 loanDepot Competitors 401 1585 1831 65 2.40

loanDepot presently has a consensus target price of $13.96, suggesting a potential upside of 237.16%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 56.94%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion N/A 4.70 loanDepot Competitors $4.10 billion $683.36 million 14.33

loanDepot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. loanDepot pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 22.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% loanDepot Competitors 42.46% -36.91% 3.50%

Summary

loanDepot rivals beat loanDepot on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.