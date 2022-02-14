Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.37 Million

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $241.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.08 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $911.34 million, with estimates ranging from $899.64 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

A number of analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,685. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

