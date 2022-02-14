Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.37

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$52.37 and last traded at C$52.67, with a volume of 1872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The company has a market cap of C$585.65 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.01.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.