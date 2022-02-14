Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Head to Head Contrast

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.89 $10.47 million $0.95 8.16 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.52% 1.30% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes in developing vacant or raw land. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment consists of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and, to a lesser extent, unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

