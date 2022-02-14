Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.55. 38,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robert Half International stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

