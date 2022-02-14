Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $437.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

