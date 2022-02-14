Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 423.6% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $8.92 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,416,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 231,415 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

