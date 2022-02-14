Royal Bank of Canada Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,442.86.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,129.56 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,598.51 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2,191.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,146.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

