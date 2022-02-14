Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.51.
Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 200,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,183. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,728. Safehold has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
