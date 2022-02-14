Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

DHER stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

