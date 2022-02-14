Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SNY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,214. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

