Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 357.2% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.5 days.

Scentre Group stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

