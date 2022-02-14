Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.49. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

