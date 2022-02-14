Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $917.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

