Scotiabank Cuts Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.25

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

