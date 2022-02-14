Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

STX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.05 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seagate Technology stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

