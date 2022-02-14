Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,093. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

