SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.60. SecureWorks shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

