Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 145 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Securitas has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

