Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

