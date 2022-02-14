Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.76 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

