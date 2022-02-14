Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SHZHY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 104,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

