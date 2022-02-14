Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$12.83 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.