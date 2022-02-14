Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Expands By 155.1%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 551.0 days.
Shares of CYFWF stock remained flat at $$7.66 during trading hours on Monday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyfrowy Polsat (CYFWF)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.