Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 75.0%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DOCMF remained flat at $$3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

