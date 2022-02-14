Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Rises By 77.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTVI. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,806,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.