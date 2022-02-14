Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

FVC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 5,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

