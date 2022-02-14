Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Declines By 75.0%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.