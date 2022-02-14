Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Declines By 75.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($87.36) to €80.00 ($91.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

