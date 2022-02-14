Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Expands By 125.9%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FLAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 408,365 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 387,120 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2,222.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

