Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Decreases By 76.3%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Monday. 4,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.