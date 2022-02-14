Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 485.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 485.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Shares of GCHEF opened at $1.87 on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.