Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Decreases By 50.0%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock remained flat at $$5.16 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.