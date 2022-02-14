Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Drops By 50.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 389,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,510. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.