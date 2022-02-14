Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 121.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the January 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $78.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
