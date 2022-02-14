Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 121.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the January 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.