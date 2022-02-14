Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Drops By 75.2%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. 17,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,945. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.