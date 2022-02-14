Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 133.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 554.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.