Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Expands By 134.2%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Issuer Direct stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $11,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 548.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

